‘House of Cards’ Fans Divide Over Kevin Spacey’s Firing

Kevin Spacey has been fired from House of Cards after a wave of sexual assault and harassment claims. However, fans aren’t exactly taking the firing well.

Despite the seriousness, numerous fans think that Spacey shouldn’t be punished until there is concrete proof of his actions.

Many also simply don’t care about the crimes, and just want their favorite show to wrap up properly.

However, many are supportive of Netflix‘s actions and some event think House of Cards should be cancelled all together.

Scroll through to see some of the reactions.

Pro-Spacey

Many Spacey loyalists are standing by the Academy Award winner.

They are pointing out that, in the law’s eyes, he’s innocent until proven guilty. Many are also angry that Netflix would even try to carry on the show without its lead actor or are just frustrated that Spacey actions came to light so close to the series’ planned finale.

Pro-Netflix

Despite their anger, a lot of Netflix’s users, as well as onlookers, applauded the company’s actions. They’re condemning his actions and don’t want to see any more House of Cards episodes with Spacey in them. 

Just cancel it

There is also a group of fans in the middle. They take opposite sides when debating Spacey’s guilt, but think the same result should happen regardless: House of Cards should be cancelled.

Some think he was rightfully removed, but the show is too sullied by his actions/presence to continue on.

Others are mad that Spacey’s gone and think Netflix should just scrap everything as a result.

Photo Credit: Netflix / David Giesbrecht

