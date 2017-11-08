‘House of Cards’ Fans Divide Over Kevin Spacey’s Firing

Kevin Spacey has been fired from House of Cards after a wave of sexual assault and harassment claims. However, fans aren’t exactly taking the firing well.

Despite the seriousness, numerous fans think that Spacey shouldn’t be punished until there is concrete proof of his actions.

Many also simply don’t care about the crimes, and just want their favorite show to wrap up properly.

However, many are supportive of Netflix‘s actions and some event think House of Cards should be cancelled all together.

Pro-Spacey

Many Spacey loyalists are standing by the Academy Award winner.

They are pointing out that, in the law’s eyes, he’s innocent until proven guilty. Many are also angry that Netflix would even try to carry on the show without its lead actor or are just frustrated that Spacey actions came to light so close to the series’ planned finale.

#Netflix not cool for firing @KevinSpacey . He’s an amazing actor and i support him! Plus looks like punishing the #HouseOfCards fans. — MarcX (@MarcDacArnives) November 4, 2017

Oh great House of Cards has been cancelled. They picked a fine time to make these accuse Kevin Spacey was only 1 series left — Dan Lawless ⚒ (@TheLawless) November 4, 2017

I agree that this should happen, but shouldn’t he at least have a trial first? — Modern Lady Amber (@amberjulieann) November 4, 2017

House of Cards fired Kevin Spacey but is trying to go on with the series without him. Like how? — Alea Claire (@aleabanana) November 4, 2017

Pro-Netflix

Despite their anger, a lot of Netflix’s users, as well as onlookers, applauded the company’s actions. They’re condemning his actions and don’t want to see any more House of Cards episodes with Spacey in them.

NETFLIX has dropped Kevin Spacey amid Sex assault claims!! GOOD!! — Sonya ?????? (@sonyacsa) November 4, 2017

I’m impressed. Putting karma before dollars. A much wiser, and longer investment. — WV Lacey (@wv_lacey) November 4, 2017

The guy should be in prison. Period. Lock these sickos up and toss the key. — Adam Alfonso. (@AlfonsoAlmond) November 4, 2017

It’s a good thing Netflix have fired Spacey screw him. But please don’t stop House of Cards. The writers are the best in Hollywood. — Meshari Bin Hasan (@twiggymoo) November 4, 2017

Just cancel it

There is also a group of fans in the middle. They take opposite sides when debating Spacey’s guilt, but think the same result should happen regardless: House of Cards should be cancelled.

Some think he was rightfully removed, but the show is too sullied by his actions/presence to continue on.

Others are mad that Spacey’s gone and think Netflix should just scrap everything as a result.

Just cancel house of cards now, no point doing it without Kevin Spacey ffs — Arry (@AzzaYoung97) November 4, 2017

I️ loved Kevin Spacey. He was one of my all time fave actors. House of Cards will not be the same without him so they just need to drop it. — Shirley Seizure (@ICEBTS) November 4, 2017

Who the f**k will watch House of cards without Kevin Spacey. Netflix not happening. — shaziya abbas (@abbas_shaz) November 4, 2017

House of Cards without Kevin Spacey would be like The Big Band Theory without Jim Parsons: just cancel the show. — SO’Dell (@Museborn467) November 4, 2017

Photo Credit: Netflix / David Giesbrecht