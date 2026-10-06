Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Demands Investigation After Some of Her Jewelry Was Allegedly Pawned

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wlad Klitschko is calling for an investigation after some of the late actress’s jewelry was allegedly pawned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Klitschko believes a “non-family member previously connected to Hayden” pawned off some of her items, such as jewelry, following her unexpected death in August.

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The former boxer spoke to a pawn shop, which declined to reveal specific information about items it has that were previously Panettiere’s without law enforcement involvement.

Klitschko also said he was concerned the items would be sold before the law could intervene. He further submitted documentation about the items as part of his legal proceedings to become the guardian of his and Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya.

Panettiere’s ex then noted that the missing items directly affect the child’s inheritance. He wants to be appointed Kaya’s guardian to authorize an investigation to recover the pawned items.

Klitschko filed for guardianship last month. In his filing, he claimed that some of the jewelry was missing and unaccounted for. He further shared that his ex’s emails were accessed and destroyed, and some of the property was in the custody of law enforcement, and other items were taken by federal agents.

Klitschko pointed out that before her death, Panettiere had hired a security company to protect her Los Angeles residence and its contents. The majority of the items, including her designer clothes, were relocated to prevent them from being taken.

“It is urgent and essential that Wladimir be immediately appointed temporary guardian of Kaya’s estate, to afford Wladimir the necessary standing to file Hayden’s probate petition, and the power to nominate a proposed administrator of Hayden’s estate,” the legal documents read. “Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s estate may be lost, damaged, or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it. This directly and adversely affects Kaya, as she is the sole heir entitled to the entirety of Hayden’s probate estate.”

Panettiere passed away on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, just weeks before her 36th birthday. Her cause of death was an overdose involving multiple substances, including fentanyl.