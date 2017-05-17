Get Ready, There’s a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Coming to ABC

Hold onto your seats, Grey’s Anatomy fans, there’s a spinoff coming!

Diehard fans of the medical drama will recall back when Dr. Addison Shepard/Montgomery/Forbes got her own spinoff in the form of Private Practice, and it looks like Shonda Rhimes is at it again.

This time, though, the series won’t follow a well-known character from the veteran medical drama.

Instead, the new spinoff, which was ordered straight to series for ABC, will revolve around a group of “heroic” firefighters in Seattle, Variety reports.

The new series will be spearheaded by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Stacy McKee with Rhimes and Betsy Beers at the executive producer helm alongside McKee.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey’s signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

Grey’s factors in as the launching point for the story as the firefighters who will be the focus of the spinoff are set to feature in an upcoming episode of everyone’s favorite doctor-filled drama.

Are you as excited for the latest Shondaland piece of TV genius as we are?

