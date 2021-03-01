Golden Globes: Olivia Colman's Reaction to Losing Sparks Spirited Response From Internet
The Golden Globe Awards went virtual this year, putting that much more pressure on the nominees to perform a big reaction when the winner of their category was announced. Actress Olivia Colman did not disappoint, dancing wildly when it was announced that Emma Corrin had won over her.
Corrin won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in The Crown. She beat out four other nominees including Colman, who had been nominated for her role in the same show. Colman did not look disappointed or even stoic in the face of her loss, in fact, she jumped to her feet and danced with glee. Fans thought this was a perfect response given the odd circumstances.
olivia colman may have lost twice but she’s the cutest, most supportive, and earnest person in the whole world #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/rykgIE75iM— hania (@samdrabuIok) March 1, 2021
Colman had a similar response when she lost her second category, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Colman was nominated for her work on The Father, but the award went to Jodie Foster for her performance in The Mauritanian. Once again, Colman clapped and whooped and danced for her colleague.
Not only did this make Colman look like a good sport, but viewers thought it was appropriate given the awkward circumstances of the award show. They thought that Colman's response went a long way in making the most of the virtual award show and having fun with the odd format. Scroll down for some of the best tweets about Colman's viral Golden Globes moments.
Happy For Her
Ok but Olivia Colman so giddy for Emma 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/YNm6z1V37Z— bp (@brookepauley69) March 1, 2021
Fans of The Crown loved seeing the support among cast members between Colman and Corrin. They thought that it helped humanize the stars beyond their roles.
Infectious
Olivia Colman cheering on Emma Corrin I AM SO HAPPY. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WSpJEZJd17— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 1, 2021
Many fans found Colman's excitement infectious, and believed that it helped spice up the award show. Some reported fits of dancing in their own living rooms as well.
Precious
Ok watching Olivia Colman go nuts cheering for Emma Corrin when she beat her for a globe was the most precious 🥺— Meagan (@meaganmller) March 1, 2021
I'm Olivia Colman #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4KOvZRwwK4— Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) March 1, 2021
While Colman was clearly performing for the webcam, fans found something about her reaction genuine and authentic. They called his moment "cute" or "precious."
Jodie Foster
If anyone needs a pic of Jodie Foster kissing her wife with her dog stuck in the middle while winning a Golden Globe, here you go: pic.twitter.com/V57D4GqEVj— Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 1, 2021
Once again, Colman practically stole the show when Foster won the second category where she was nominated. However, fans thought that the whole situation was inspiring all around.
Aspirational
Find someone who looks at you like Olivia Colman looks at Emma Corrin #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/gMrpbjjqwe pic.twitter.com/0ARAPyRLsE— Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021
Fans longed for someone as supportive as Colman in their lives as well, whether in work or in their personal lives.
Relatable
we are all olivia colman leaning forward to see the pets pic.twitter.com/7Lb9rPQ8Gc— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021
From the dancing to the supportiveness to her interest in others' pets, many viewers found themselves relating to Colman more than ever on Sunday night.
Collaboration
proud mums and their winning kids 😌 pic.twitter.com/6hqTu1Alha— rike ✨ olivia colman get that 2nd oscar baby (@THEFAVOURITE_) March 1, 2021
Some thought that Colman's response showed the true spirit of collaboration on a film set, where one actor's success should be viewed as the success of the ensemble. They saw Colman as a kind of "work mom" for Corrin.