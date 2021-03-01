Golden Globes: Olivia Colman's Reaction to Losing Sparks Spirited Response From Internet

The Golden Globe Awards went virtual this year, putting that much more pressure on the nominees to perform a big reaction when the winner of their category was announced. Actress Olivia Colman did not disappoint, dancing wildly when it was announced that Emma Corrin had won over her.

Corrin won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in The Crown. She beat out four other nominees including Colman, who had been nominated for her role in the same show. Colman did not look disappointed or even stoic in the face of her loss, in fact, she jumped to her feet and danced with glee. Fans thought this was a perfect response given the odd circumstances.

olivia colman may have lost twice but she’s the cutest, most supportive, and earnest person in the whole world #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/rykgIE75iM — hania (@samdrabuIok) March 1, 2021

Colman had a similar response when she lost her second category, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Colman was nominated for her work on The Father, but the award went to Jodie Foster for her performance in The Mauritanian. Once again, Colman clapped and whooped and danced for her colleague.

Not only did this make Colman look like a good sport, but viewers thought it was appropriate given the awkward circumstances of the award show. They thought that Colman's response went a long way in making the most of the virtual award show and having fun with the odd format. Scroll down for some of the best tweets about Colman's viral Golden Globes moments.