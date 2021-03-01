Golden Globes: Bill Murray's Hawaiian Shirt Is a Vibe Social Media Loves It
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards featured a number if notable fashion choices, but Bill Murray's Hawaiian shirt appears to have emerged as the vibe social media loves most. The 70-year-old actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in On the Rocks, and opted to add a little color — as well as a casual martini — to his virtual presentation. Ultimately, the award went to Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, prompting the always classy Murray to toast the victor.
In addition to his epic flare, Murray also set up his camera so that the lush greenery of his backyard could be seen, giving a little boost to the chill vibes that fans were getting feeling from the iconic star. "Bill Murray at the Golden Globes is peak pandemic energy," one watcher quipped. "Bill Murray’s vibe at the Golden Globes is what I strive for in life," someone else wrote. Scroll to read more reactions from fans who were loving the Caddyshack star's whole aesthetic.
Bill Murray and his martini is the definition of happiness #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fViyIrgUv7— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 1, 2021
Of course. Just when I’m feeling disappointed by the lack of great fashion moments, my boyfriend Bill Murray appears wearing a tropical print shirt. ❤️ #GoldenGlobes #billmurray pic.twitter.com/wk4mCe5mex— Bronwyn Barnes (@BronwynBarnes) March 1, 2021
BILL MURRAY is a best dressed icon #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/P4eAjZ7rY9— Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) March 1, 2021
Mahalo #BillMurray #bfm pic.twitter.com/4jIs3yljXB— Dave Finn (@Finn_creative) March 1, 2021
Bill Murray knows how to kill it in a Hawaiian shirt for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tGzx2p2kvf— Mario Amaya (@amayamario) March 1, 2021
I don't know where Bill Murray is watching the #GoldenGlobes but I wish I was there with him. pic.twitter.com/bJYJpb0KRf— Jake Reid (@JakeAReid) March 1, 2021
Watching the #GoldenGlobes mostly to be reminded what even came out this year to fill an award show. But Bill Murray wearing a colorful shirt lounging on the patio is the mood I aspire to attain for the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/NBRDeC4Kyn— Beth Hansen (@bhansen06) March 1, 2021
