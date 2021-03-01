The 2021 Golden Globe Awards featured a number if notable fashion choices, but Bill Murray's Hawaiian shirt appears to have emerged as the vibe social media loves most. The 70-year-old actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in On the Rocks, and opted to add a little color — as well as a casual martini — to his virtual presentation. Ultimately, the award went to Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, prompting the always classy Murray to toast the victor.

In addition to his epic flare, Murray also set up his camera so that the lush greenery of his backyard could be seen, giving a little boost to the chill vibes that fans were getting feeling from the iconic star. "Bill Murray at the Golden Globes is peak pandemic energy," one watcher quipped. "Bill Murray’s vibe at the Golden Globes is what I strive for in life," someone else wrote. Scroll to read more reactions from fans who were loving the Caddyshack star's whole aesthetic.