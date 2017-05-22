New Game Of Thrones Season 7 Photos Released

HBO has released new photos from the upcoming seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones.

The new photos, seen in the attached gallery, include new looks at Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and others, but the most impressive photo is without a doubt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) mounted on her dragon Drogon in battle.

Game of Thrones’ seventh season will see winter finally come to Westeros after a long summer as the Night King marches south. The season will also see Daenerys finally arrive on Westeros and intent on reclaiming the Iron Throne for House Targaryen. This will all lead into the epic finale in Game of Thrones‘ eight and final season.

The end of Game of Thrones doesn’t necessarily mean the end of HBO‘s adventures in the world of Westeros and Essos. HBO is already considering how to continue the incredibly successful franchise built on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels after Game of Thrones concludes.

The premium cable network recently announced that it has commissioned four separate scripts to be developed as possible Game of Thrones spinoffs. Any or all of them may make it to production, or possibly none of them will, but it is clear HBO isn’t ready to leave the world of Westeros just yet.

While Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will receive some credit for any show that makes it to air, both have already stated that they will not be involved in any proactive ways with any possible spinoffs, saying at SXSW, “I think HBO might well do [a prequel or spinoff] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”

Similarly, any spinoff will likely explore a different region and/or time period of Martin’s fantasy world. While viewers may get to revisit the world of Game of Thrones, the stars likely will not, at least not in the same way.

Game of Thrones creator and author George R.R. Martin recently confirmed on his blog that there is, in fact, a fifth Game of Thrones script in development and that all five scripts are prequels to the original Game of Thrones story.

Game of Thrones is set to premiere its seventh and penultimate season on July 16. Compared to the previous 10-season, Game of Thrones’s final two seasons will be short, with the season seven consisting of seven episodes and season eight consisting of just six episodes.

Game of Thrones’ Season 7 ensemble will include returning stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as well as newcomers Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.

