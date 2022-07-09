'Game of Thrones' Fans React After George R.R. Martin's 'Winds of Winter' Update
Author George R.R. Martin made a surprising blog post on Friday, and Game of Thrones fans are having a field day with it on social media. Martin gave his biggest update on his novels, A Song of Ice and Fire since at least 2020. Specifically, he remarked on how the ending of his book series will differ from the ending of HBO's TV show.
Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series was adapted into the TV show Game of Thrones, and they made some big changes to the characters and the story in the process. As these differences piled up over the years, Martin was often asked how different the stories might become as they diverged, and he typically gave vague answers. Even after the TV show surpassed the books, Martin has said that some things will be different and some things will not, leaving few clues about how much he had told the TV crew about his plans for the ending.
On Friday, he shed more light on that topic than he ever has before. He referred back to his famous analogy about writers – some work like architects by planning out every step while others work like gardeners, cultivating ideas to see what grows and what bears fruit. Because Martin works like a gardener, he explained, it has always been difficult for him to say precisely how much his books will resemble Game of Thrones.
"An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener," he wrote. However, Martin hinted that his recent work on his next book, The Winds of Winter, has surprised even him in how much it diverges from the version of the story told on the screen.
"I am not going to give you all any kind of detailed report on the book, but... I will say this," he wrote. "I have been at work in my winter garden. Things are growing... and changing, as does happen with us gardeners... What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)... but much of the rest will be quite different."
Martin went on to mention a few characters from his books who were omitted entirely from the show and events that played out differently. He explained that these changes will have butterfly effects to impact the outcome of the story.
"One thing I can say, in general enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of GAME OF THRONES will survive until the end of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, and not all of the characters who died on GAME OF THRONES will die in A SONG OF ICE & FIRE," the author continued. "(Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all) ((Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That's gardening)). And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not."
Martin concluded by remarking on the immense fandom that has grown up around his work and the debate that is likely to follow its conclusion. He shared his hope that fans would give the book an earnest chance regardless of their opinions on the show and on the long wait between publications. Of course, many fans have their own deep emotional investments in this story. Here's a look at how some of them responded to this blog post.
My suspicion for a while now has been that he's been writing material for both TWoW and ADoS, with the cutoff point to be decided later. Not all of ADoS, obviously. But the penultimate volume is where he has to be totally sure that he's got all his ducks in a row for the windup.— Firannion (@Firannion) July 9, 2022
Some fans have long suspected that Martin will not stick to the plan for seven books in total. They now believe that The Winds of Winter has become too big to be contained by a single volume, and will be split into two. Many also now believe that Martin is working on the final book, A Dream of Spring at the same time in order to manage his "gardening" habits.
I'm happy GRRM is making nice with his faithful readers again. Maybe he was just in a bad mood when he wrote the "I feel sorry for you" post or maybe he's worried we'll boycott HoTD out of spite. Either way, it's encouraging to get updates on TWOW.— Maria Lynd (@pprestonsturges) July 9, 2022
Some fans thought that this post represented Martin trying to make peace with his more critical fans and the ones who have become angry about the long wait for Winds of Winter. Many in that camp have been angry about Martin's recent blog posts where he admitted to working on other projects, and they saw this post as an olive branch to them.
An important part of gardening is not just sprouting seeds, but actively managing your plants. For tomatoes, you have to prune them and remove suckers (little clone plants they grow), fertilize, plan their location, water regularly, etc.— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ HBO Legit Source (@TheJoeMagician) July 8, 2022
Some fans have grown tired of Martin's "gardener" explanation for this delay – or, at least, they no longer think it's a viable explanation.
I don't mind the events of the last season. But it was poorly set-up . GRRM can take time to properly set-up these events and make them work.— boutch67 (@boutch67) July 9, 2022
3/— In Deep Geek (@InDeepGeek) July 9, 2022
Back before S8 GRRM talked about the show and books being different, but "the big beats" of the endings would be the same, Now he is saying "Some things will be the same. A lot will not." This is not just semantics. Only *some of the ending will be the same. Cont ...
Fans who absolutely hated the ending of Game of Thrones had mixed feelings on the idea that the books will be "similar" in any way. However, most agreed that Martin has the skill to write those same events in a more satisfying way than the TV show writers did.
probably the first time I've seen him say "mostly different" rather than "somewhat different"— Red Jon Rivers (@Knight_2359) July 8, 2022
6/ As an aside, this means that the showrunners made S5-8 on the basis of an ending that GRRM told them about, but has now at least partly changed his mind on.— In Deep Geek (@InDeepGeek) July 9, 2022
Long-time readers of Martin's blog pointed out that he has made many of these points before. The biggest point of interest in this post, most thought, was Martin's emphasis on the degree to which the book ending might be different from the show ending. After this post, some felt like the books could end more differently from the show than they had previously believed possible. Some dared to hope that a favorite character of theirs might survive for the first time in years, or dared to hope that a reviled plot point would go differently in the books.
Many fans also focused in on mentions of their personal favorite character in this blog post. Many also shared memes and jokes about the general fervor of the fandom following this post.
As the years pass and the wait grows longer my passion for the series becomes dormant but every time he updates like this on his blog really gets me excited again.
Can't wait to see the story unfold!
Finally, many fans shared their personal feelings towards Martin right now, hoping that he was doing well in spite of the often angry responses he gets from some fans. No matter how long it takes for this book to be released, some fans will never be angry or hateful towards the author who created a story they love so much.