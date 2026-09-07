Fox News Fires Anchor After 12 Years

Maria Bartiromo’s days at Fox News are over.

After more than 12 years with the network, Fox has decided to move on from Bartiromo.

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Though a reason wasn’t given, Fox announced late last week that they and Bartiromo “parts ways,” effective immediately.

Fox News Media released a statement saying, “Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media. We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 1/2 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

Bartiromo has long been close with President Trump, and even co-monitored two debates during the 2016 presidential race. Prior to her exit from the network had hosted Mornings with Maria, which has been renamed Mornings with FOX Business following the company’s decision to part ways with the host. Bartiromo also hosted Sunday Morning Futures, which will continue with a new host, and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, which will be re-branded to FBN’s Wall Street.

Before she signed on with Fox News Media, Bartiromo, 58, was briefly at CNN where she worked as a producer, then spent 20 years at CNBC as an on-air talent. Her work as a journalist earned her two Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story, in 2008, and another for Outstanding Business and Economic Reporting, in 2009.

Upon hearing of her departure from Fox, President Trump took to Truth Social to offer his thoughts: “I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business,” Trump wrote. “Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Bartiromo had been off air for roughly a month prior to her dismissal. Her last appearance on Fox Business Network was August 7, and on Fox News two days later.