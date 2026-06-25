Fox News Mainstay Exits After 22 Years: ‘Necessary for My Health’

A longtime Fox News weather anchor, Janice Dean, is exiting the network after more than two decades.

Dean, who has handled the weather portion of the popular Fox & Friends program, is making the decision to step away because of multiple sclerosis symptoms.

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On Thursday, Dean addressed her recent absences from the show and her decision to step away via a message on X.

Prior to her video message, Dean wrote, in part: “Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…”

In her video, Dean 56, stated: “ For a long time I was able to handle the early morning, the many hours on my feet, the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.”

Dean was first diagnosed with MS in 2005.

Her X message continued: “For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and something the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scares, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging.

“… Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health…”

An Ontario native, Dean has been with Fox News since 2004. Prior to joining the network she worked across radio and television in Canada and also as a bylaw enforcement officer.

Upon news of Dean’s resignation, Fox News released a statement that said the following: “Throughout her 22-year career with FOX News Media, Janice Dean has inspired viewers with her warmth, resilience, and dedication. Her willingness to share her personal journeys has touched countless lives and served as a source of strength and encouragement to many. We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on FOX & Friends and are grateful for her many contributions.”