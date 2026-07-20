Major Country Music Duo to Reunite and Tour

More than four years after the band parted ways, Florida Georgia Line is ready to cruise together again.

The band, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, recently played together at the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. Their early June performance came as a surprise and an unofficial announcement that the boys are back together.

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Hubbard confirmed as much during a recent appearance on Chicago country music station WUSN-FM US99.

“I would say we got some things in the works for next year,” Hubbard told the station. “We’re excited, BK and I have been hanging out, having a good time, and you know, kind of itching to get back on stage.”

Despite having been together (pre-break up) for just over a decade, Florida Georgia Line has had massive success. The band’s first studio album, Here’s to the Good Times, featured the single “Cruise,” which reached number one on the country airplay charts. A follow up version of the song featuring hip-hop star Nelly skyrocketed to number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

In total, five of the duo’s singles have reached number one on the US country charts. Those songs, in addition to “Cruise,” are “Stay,” “This Is How We Roll,” which features Luke Bryan, “Dirt,” and “H.O.L.Y.”

Hubbard continued telling WUSN-FM US99 about what lies ahead for the band: “ … we’ll probably put some shows together next year, and that’s about as much as we’ve planned at this point. But we’re both excited, it’s gonna be a fun year next year.”

Surely fans will be thrilled to see the band back on tour again, even if they must wait until 2027. Florida Georgia Line last headlined a tour in 2019 and a year later joined Kenny Chesney’s tour as a supporting act. Their surprise CMA’s performance hinted at the energy that could be expected from next year’s performances.

“ … it was cool, it was a great moment,” Hubbard told the country radio station. “It was kind of that moment where it felt like everyone around us and the fans and everyone online got to experience the power and the healing BK and I have been getting to experience for the last year or so.”

Most would agree this reunion was Meant to Be.