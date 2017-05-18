MTV Releases First Teaser For Fear Factor Reboot

Hot on the heels of reality competition show Survivor, Fear Factor originally debuted in 2001 with host Joe Rogan. Taking advantage of seeing what contestants who were stranded on an island would end up doing to stay alive, Fear Factor removed the island theme and asked its participants to pull off terrifying, but relatively painless, tasks for a hefty reward. The series is returning to MTV with Ludacris as its new host and the new series just got a new trailer.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

“MTV is giving viewers the chance to conquer their fears head on with a refresh of the breakthrough series Fear Factor. Ludacris will host the new installment, custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever.

“Filled with new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies, and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist, Fear Factor contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones, and take action against some of their biggest stressors.”

This isn’t MTV‘s first foray into the world of reality game shows featuring terrifying scenarios, having previously aired Fear, which featured contestants participating in challenges that were more supernatural in nature. Unfortunately, Fear‘s high production value caused it to be canceled shortly into its second season, despite being one of the most popular shows for the network at the time.

Despite the initial popularity of Fear Factor, the show also faced copious amounts of criticism. An integral part of the show’s format featured challenges aimed to “disgust” the participants, as well as viewers, which often involved animals. Some episodes required contestants to consume live insects as well as bodily fluids from various animals, earning ire from the American Humane Association.

Many animal trainers also refused to participate in the show, as they were concerned with the safety and wellbeing of the animals involved in the various stunts.

The original series also helped catapult host Joe Rogan’s fame, having previously been most known for his role in the sitcom NewsRadio. Rogan continues to hone his skills as a host and color commentator, starting the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world.

In addition to a successful hip-hop career, many audiences have become fans of Ludacris thanks to his multiple comedic performances in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Fear Factor premieres Tuesday, May 30.

