Every Disney Movie Still Coming out in 2020

The coronavirus left Hollywood reeling as studios had to switch up their plans with the world shutdown. Disney was set for a huge year at the box office before needing to call an audible and readjust their scheduled release dates.

With so much moving and shuffling, moviegoers have become a bit confused as to when they can expect some of the most highly-anticipated films to release. Disney surprised many in the early going when they quickly put out Frozen 2 onto Disney+. From there, the company opted to put Onward onto the service after a short run in the theatres was cut short with movie theatres coming to a halt. Artemis Fowl was set to hit the big screen later this year before Disney opted to switch gears and announced that the film would go straight to Disney+.

While that movie will be forgoing the box office, Disney has done as good of a job as any in maintaining its release schedule as close to it was. Many films saw their release dates pushed back, some even saw their release years go from 2020 to 2021.

To help get some order, here’s a look at when fans can expect to see the next line of Disney films.

July Movies

Mulan – July 24

The next Disney live-action remake, Mulan, will star Liu Yifei as the title character. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the film was scheduled to come out on March 27 before pushed back as Hollywood came to a screeching halt. The original animated movie dropped in 1998. Christina Aguilera also confirmed that she will be doing a new recording of her hit song “Reflection” from the original for the new movie.

August Movies

Empty Man – Aug. 7

Produced by 20th Century Studios, Empty Man will star James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root and Joel Courtney. The horror film will take a sci-fi approach as it follows its storyline of a secretive group attempting to summon s supernatural force as a detective who is on the case of a missing child discovers the group’s doings.

The One and Only Ivan – Aug. 14

Debuting on Disney+, the film will tell the story of the 2012 children’s novel featuring a silverback gorilla named Ivan who previously lived in a cage at the mall. Written by K.A. Applegate, the movie will star Sam Rockwell as the title character with Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren will also be in the cast.

September Movies

The Beatles: Get Back – Sept. 4

The iconic British rock group, The Beatles, will be front and center as Walt Disney Studios features extensive, never-before-seen footage of the band’s production of the Let It Be album. “No band has had the kind of impact on the world that The Beatles have had, and The Beatles: Get Back is a front-row seat to the inner workings of these genius creators at a seminal moment in music history, with spectacularly restored footage that looks like it was shot yesterday,” Bob Iger said in an announcement.

The King’s Man – Sept. 18

This 20th Century FOX production will star Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson in a prequel to the previously released Kingsman series. The synopsis describes it as, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them.”

October Movies

Death on the Nile – Oct. 9

Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, the movie will serve as a sequel to the 2017 film, Murder on the Orient Express. This will be the third adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel. Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer will also star.

The French Dispatch – Oct. 16

Produced by Screenlight Pictures, Benicio del Toro will star as Moses Rosenthaler in what is called a “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.” Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson also will appear.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Oct. 23

Listed on IMDb as a “musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen,” the film will feature Max Harwood in the lead role. The movie is produced by 20th Century Studios.

November Movies

Black Widow – Nov. 6

The highly-anticipated Marvel movie will star Scarlett Johansson in her first feature film in the MCU. After being pushed back, speculation was abound as some wondered whether or not the movie would go straight to Disney+. It turns out that won’t be the case as the company found a date they feel will work after the coronavirus pandemic.

Deep Water – Nov. 13

The psychological thriller is based on a novel of the same name. Ben Affleck will play the starring role in a movie described as, “A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begins seeing those around them dying.”

Soul – Nov. 20

The next Disney-Pixar film will take a look at a musician who goes on a unique journey as he discovers the soul inside him. It was originally scheduled to come out on June 19 before being pushed back into the Thanksgiving time period. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will lend their voices in the leading roles.

December Movies

Free Guy – Dec. 11

The science fiction film will star Ryan Reynolds. The 20th Century Studios film has used the tagline, “The world needed a hero, they got a guy.” The storyline will center on an open world video game city that sees Reynolds’ character rise to the occasion.

West Side Story – Dec. 18

The adaptation of the Broadway musical will see Steven Spielberg take the helm as he lends his creativity to the story of the rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets.

The Last Duel – Dec. 25 (Limited)

The Ridley Scott movie will feature Jodie Comer and Matt Damon, along with Ben Affleck. IMDb lists the plot as, “King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.”