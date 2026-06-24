ESPN Analyst Has Arm Amputated After Car Crash

Matt Miller, a rising NFL Draft analyst at ESPN, had his left arm amputated in an effort to save his life following an automobile accident last week.

Miller, 42, who joined ESPN in 2021 after more than a decade at Bleacher Report, was injured and ultimately lost the arm after a two-vehicle crash in rural Missouri. Per an accident report, Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco in Jasper County when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck’s trailer.

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The semi driver, a 28-year-old male, was not injured, but Miller had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital to undergo emergency surgeries. Miller confirmed both the crash and his serious injuries in a post on his X account Tuesday morning, saying in part:



“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.

As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

Miller then went on to thank everyone for their prayers and support before mentioning his excitement to get back to work at ESPN to discuss next year’s 2027 NFL Draft.

A presumed heir apparent to ESPN Draft wiz Mel Kiper, Miller’s regularly appeared on some of the network’s biggest shows, including: SportsCenter, NFL Live, and Get Up!. He made his on-air NFL Draft debut for ESPN during the network’s Day Three coverage of rounds four through seven in 2023.

Following Miller’s Tuesday announcement, ESPN released a statement of support: ESPN’s thoughts are with Matt Miller & his loved ones. We wish him strength in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back at ESPN when he’s ready.”