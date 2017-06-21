Emily Ratajkowski Teams With Amy Schumer for New Comedy

Amy Schumer didn’t set the box office on fire with her latest film Snatched – but maybe the issue was with her choice in co-star. Goldie Hawn isn’t the box office draw that she used to be, so now Schumer will team up with someone a bit more timely and relevant: Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Deadline reports that Schumer and Ratajkowski will team for the new film, Feel Pretty, which will be the directorial debut of How to Be Single writers Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn.

The premise of the film involves, “an ordinary woman (Schumer) who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall suddenly believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?”

It’s not made clear whether Ratajkowski will be the fantasy version of Schumer’s character, or a separate character altogether. If we had our pick, it would definitely be the former. Seeing Emily Ratajkowski mimic Schumer’s eccentric mannerisms and physical comedy would be a genuine break form the mold for the fashion and beauty icon.

As noted in Deadline‘s report, Ratajkowski is currently in the midst of a major acting push: she’s doing a thriller (Welcome Home) with Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul; a psychological thriller (In Darkness); and romance-thriller (Lying & Stealing) with Divergent series star, Theo James.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jemal Countess, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin