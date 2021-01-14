Emily Mitchell Dead: Cause of Death Revealed for Pregnant 'Hidden Way' Influencer

✖

Emily Mitchell, the pregnant influencer who ran the popular blog, The Hidden Way, died of a pulmonary embolism, her family announced on GoFundMe Tuesday after her death on Dec. 22. The mother of four, who chronicled online her life with husband Joseph and homeschooling their children, was only 36 at the time of death.

"Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time," the new update on the family's GoFundMe reads. "The Lord was calling her home."

As previously reported, the Rhode Island mom died the morning of Dec. 22 after becoming unresponsive while having coffee and breakfast, according to her family. Pregnant women are at an elevated risk of having a pulmonary embolism, according to Cleveland Clinic, which occurs when a blood clot in the lung forms after the clot travels through the bloodstream from elsewhere in the body.

Emily and Joseph announced in November they would be adding a fifth child to their family, which also includes kids Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu. "YOU GUYS. NUMBER FIVE," Emily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Who guessed the secret?!!! you’ve probably noticed I’ve been a little MIA..welp this be the reason lol. Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here for it."

Emily had planned to deliver their fifth, a baby boy named Joey, via C-section. "This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy," she wrote on Instagram in December. "YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren't a 'better' mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣"

"My plan was never to have five c-sections," she continued. "But you can be sure I’m darn thankful for them. Even if I did grieve with my first at missing out on what the ‘real motherhood experience’ was supposed to be. How I feel now? It doesn’t matter how they get here. It only matters THAT THEY GET HERE. And are so deeply LOVED.⁣"