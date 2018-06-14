Ellen DeGeneres to Return to Stand-Up With Netflix Special

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to stand-up comedy with a special on Netflix, Deadline reports.

The comedian playfully confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday, replying to Netflix‘s invitation to perform a stand-up special with, “Let me think about it. Ok I’m in.”

Not much is known about the special, which will mark DeGeneres’ first stand-up special in 15 years. The talk-show host previously performed two back-to-back standup specials on HBO, 2001’s Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning and Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now in 2003.

Netflix is no stranger to specials from big names in comedy and has previously released specials from major players including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Louis C.K., Tracy Morgan and Kevin James.

