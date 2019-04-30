‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman to Speak out for First Time on Mother’s Day Following Cancer Diagnosis

Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman will speak out for the first time since her cancer returned late last year during a special Mother’s Day appearance in Florida.

Chapman will appear alongside her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, on Sunday, May 12 at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida to discuss how her faith has helped her face the most challenging battle of her life.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” Chapman said in a statement Friday. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

According to the Source Church, which was founded in 2007, the Chapmans will appear at two services at the church on May 12. The first starts at 9 a.m. ET, and the second begins at 11 a.m. ET. The services will be live streamed at the Source Church’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

Chapman was first treated for throat cancer in November 2017, as seen in an A&E special starring the couple. At the end of the special, she was declared cancer free. Unfortunately, in November 2018, she was hospitalized for a throat blockage and doctors discovered the cancer returned and was incurable.

Despite that diagnosis, Chapman has remained positive, frequently sharing new photos with her fans on Instagram. She also signed on to join her husband in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series following their exploits to track down criminals on Most Wanted lists. It will air on WGN later this year.

Last week, Chapman was at the center of a cruel death hoax, which was not true. Dog responded to the hoax by posting a meme of a quote incorrectly attributed to Winston Churchill, reading, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

Chapman, 51, responded by sharing a link to a story about her being seen in public after the hoax started on Facebook. “The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated!” she wrote in the caption, adding four laughing emojis.

Chapman was recently in the hospital for an emergency procedure due to a build-up of fluid in her lungs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” her representatives said in a statement earlier this month. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Photo credit: Instagram