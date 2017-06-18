Doctor Who: The Master, Cybermen Return In Season Finale Trailer

As the Twelfth Doctor’s final adventures continue, classic villains continue to line up to meet him.

As seen in the trailer above for “World Enough and Time,” the first part of the two-part Doctor Who Season 10 finale, Peter Capaldi’s Doctor is going to face down the Mondasian Cybermen, the original Cybermen who challenged the Doctor in classic episodes Doctor Who.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the Cybermen may the least of The Doctor’s worries, as the trailer also reveals the return of actor John Simm as The Master, The Doctor’s former best friend turned archenemy.

Next: New Doctor Who Showrunner On Fan Pressure For Recasting The Doctor

The Master’s presence in the episode is somewhat confounding since the story seems to center largely around Missy, who is the female persona that the Master most recently regenerated into. Of course, Doctor Who is a show about Time Travel, so there are ways around such matters. There’s also the possibility that Missy, who has been trying to walk the Doctor’s path recently, is only seeing her old self in her head tempting her back to her evil ways as the Master.

In “World Enough and Time,” a huge spaceship trapped in the gravity well of a black hole, teeming with impossible lifeforms, harbors one of the Doctor’s most feared enemies… Mondasian Cybermen.

“World Enough and Time” is written by showrunner Steven Moffat and is directed by Rachel Talalay, who has directed each of the previous two-part season finales for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor – “Dark Water” and “Death in Heaven” in Doctor Who Season 8 and “Heaven Sent” and “Hell Bent” in Doctor Who Season 9. The episode’s title is borrowed from a line of the 17th-century poem “To His Coy Mistress,” written by English author Andrew Marvell.

The story of “World Enough and Time” will continue through “The Doctor Falls,” Peter Capaldi’s final regular season episode of Doctor Who. The Twelfth Doctor’s final adventure will take place in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Next: Doctor Who’s New Showrunner Teases Bold New Direction

Capaldi took over as The Doctor in Season 8, after Matt Smith’s departure. After three seasons, he will depart the show alongside showrunner Steven Moffat, who has steered the series since Season 5. Moffat was a breakout writer during the Russell T. Davies seasons of Doctor Who.

Moffat will be handing the reins over to Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall for Doctor Who Season 11. Chibnall is a longtime Doctor Who fans who also wrote for the series during the Russell T. Davies era and was head writer on the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood.

Doctor Who Season 10 also introduces Pearl Mackie as the new companion, Bill Potts, replacing the previous companion, Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald, who left after Season 9. Whether she will join the new Doctor in Doctor Who Season 11 is still unknown

Doctor Who Season 10 is currently airing Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on BBC America.