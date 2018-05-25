'Game of Thrones' Alum Emilia Clarke Addresses Her Future With Major Movie Franchise

✖

With the news that Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian will be returning in Lando, a Disney+ event series, many Star Wars fans have been wondering if Emilia Clarke's Q'ira, the first love of Han Solo played by Alden Ehrenreich, would be making an appearance in the show. The Game of Thrones alum was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and she was asked about whether or not she would be reprising her role in Lando or a different Star Wars property. According to Clarke, she has not been approached.

"I have heard nothing," Clarke admitted. "Absolutely nothing. But a Lando show makes so much sense. Give that man his own show! Yes!" Clarke did express her love for the character and the film, though, despite her inability to announce a return. "I loved Qi’ra. Loved her, really really did," Clarke gushed. "I loved Han, I loved the story, I loved the people, I loved the experience." Solo: A Star Wars Story was a bit of a franchise letdown, plagued by behind-the-scenes drama with Ron Howard stepping in midway through production to direct, middling reviews, and a mediocre box office take. Clarke admitted that she thinks that some of the production news that came out ahead of the film's release colored people's impression of the film.

"It was one of those ones where if you know too much about a celebrity, and you go and watch that movie and you’re just thinking about how many kids Angelina Jolie has? And I feel like our movie is that," Clarke explained, pointing out that Solo has become more beloved as time goes on. "Everyone went in knowing what our dirty laundry looked like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience, but I’m so over the moon that people are posthumously enjoying it."

Now, Clarke recently joined the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Secret Invasion, so she'll still be in the Disney family going forward. Details about the series are being kept under wraps, but it will be a continuation of the story of the Skrulls introduced in Captain Marvel and will costar Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. Disney likes to pull out all the stops with guest stars, so Q'ira fans shouldn't totally give up hope yet.