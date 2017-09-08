Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip: Dead Again in Tombstone Cast & Crew Talk Danny Trejo

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has provided PopCulture.com with an exclusive clip from the upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release of Dead Again in Tombstone, a supernatural Western starring Machete and Sons of Anarchy actor Danny Trejo.

Trejo is the subject of the clip you can see above, with director Roel Reiné and a number of his co-stars talking about how great it was to work with the action star.

Among those co-stars is Elysia Rotaru, who played a key role in season 4 of Arrow. She may have had some advice for Trejo on navigating the unique challenges of superhero TV and convention life, since Trejo himself is headed to the Arrow spinoff The Flash this fall.

In Dead Again in Tombstone, Trejo plays “The devil’s outlaw and reluctant servant, Guerrero,” who returns from the dead again to protect a stolen relic from getting into the hands of Jackson Boomer (Jake Busey, Starship Troopers) and his gang of soldiers, but Jackson will stop at nothing to raise his comrades from the dead and bring the wrath of hell upon earth. Guerrero must use all his dark powers in order to defeat Jackson and find redemption…or die again trying.

Guerrero first appeared in 2013’s Dead in Tombstone, in which the character made a deal with the devil and avoided damnation by delivering a number of his fellow outlaws, who were responsible for his death in the first place.

Dead in Tombstone is far from the first attempt at making a supernatural tale out of a town that is home to some of the American West’s greatest adventures and urban myths. Currently on SYFY, Wynonna Earp adapts a comic book that is more than 20 years old and details one of Wyatt Earp’s descendants as she battles demon outlaws as part of a family curse.

The movie will be available digitally on September 12, as well as in a feature-rich physical copy that includes deleted scenes and an audio commentary from Reiné.