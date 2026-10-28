‘Dancing With the Stars’ Double Elimination Results Revealed

Two fan-favorite Dancing With the Stars couples were given the axe after a double elimination during the latest episode.

Spoilers ahead for Week 8 of DWTS Season 35, a.k.a. the “Horror Movie” theme night.

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Unfortunately, Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson and his pro partner Emma Slater, as well as The Bachelor franchise star Tyler Cameron and his pro partner Sharna Burgess, were eliminated.

Olson and Slater exited the ballroom despite scoring a season-high 35 out of 40, while Camera and Burgess received the lowest combined judges’ and audience scores for the second time in two weeks.

Speaking about his elimination, Olson told E! News, “I wanted to be on this [show] since last year, and I made a bunch of videos about it. I got on it, and I got the most amazing partner in Emma. So, this journey has been amazing.”

Although his time on the show had its ups and downs, Cameron said it was an “incredible” experience. He then recalled his Viennese Waltz performance during the latest episode, which scored 26 out of 40.

“You saw me upset up there,” he said. “I was disappointed in myself because I felt like I let [Burgess] down.”

Cameron further praised his dance pro partner by declaring she was “so good” to him. “She has given me so much, and I have a special woman in my life now.”

In the latest episode, Shirley Ballas appeared as a guest judge. Val Chmerkovskiy also returned to the ballroom with his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, after a one-week suspension. He was benched after referencing Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap while addressing Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s comments toward his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Before the latest episode, Inaba and Chmerkovskiy resolved their conflict and “hugged it out.”

“I have not spoken about what happened because of professional courtesy for those who are still competing, and we actually have standards and practices that keep us separated,” Inaba shared in an Instagram post on Oct. 25, which featured some behind-the-scenes photos of the show’s Super Bowl episode. “But I think a part of this ‘headline’ has missed a few important parts of what happened.”

Inaba further shared, “I think it’s important for everyone to know that Jenna and I hugged it out after the Super Bowl show. Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment. It came to my attention later that Jenna was deeply hurt. So I also offered to speak with her at anytime.”