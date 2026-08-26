Dan Stevens to Play Iconic ’80s Movie Character in Reboot

English actor Dan Stevens is coming to a police force near you.

Or at least a streaming service near you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stevens has been cast as Alex Murphy/RoboCop in the new Prime Video series, RoboCop, which is slated to air eight episodes that will be based off the popular 1987 movie of the same title and its two sequels. The original RoboCop film also spawned a remake in 2014.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Stevens was cast as the lead roughly one month after Amazon MGM studios gave the series the official green light. The show is being written by Peter Ocko. It was also reported by Deadline that Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, co-writers of the original RoboCop film, will serve as executive producers.

Stevens, 43, has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including in leading roles. Some of those movie roles include Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and The Ritual. His TV credits include Downton Abbey, 27 episodes of Legion, three seasons of Solar Opposites, and more.

Though Stevens’ role as the sci-fi cop/hero/robot Alex Murphy has not yet been given a premiere date, he’ll be plenty busy until then. Stevens is cast in five yet-to-be-released projects: Onslaught, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, and Babies on the big screen. And TV’s Legacy of Spies and Dexter: Resurrection, where he’ll continue his role as Owen Stark in the second season of the series.

When RoboCop does hit Prime Video it’ll be the fifth variation of a RoboCop. In addition to 1987’s original title, RoboCop 2 followed three years later, RoboCop 3 in 1993 and 2014’s remake.

Peter Weller played the role of Murphy in the first two movies followed by Robert Burke in RoboCop 3 and then Joel Kinnaman.

Until Stevens officially takes over, it’s probably best for potential viewers to serve the public trust, protect the innocent, uphold the law.