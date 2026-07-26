Classic ABC Show Returns to TV

A throwback ABC program back to the airwaves.

You might have flipped past an unexpected blast from the past on your television’s guide in recent weeks: Hong Kong Phooey.

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The 1974 animated series has been back on free TV via MeTV Toons since June 13. After a special network premiere, the classic show has been airing each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Each half-hour block features two tales starring the canine crime fighter, voiced by Scatman Crothers. The next episode will feature “The Claw” and “Hong Kong Phooey Vs. Hong Kong Phooey.” The installments see Hong Kong Phooey taking on a mechanical foe and an imposter, respectively.

Hong Kong Phooey’s original run on ABC might not seem much on paper, but it became a beloved classic for cable kids. The Hanna-Barbera show aired its one season (16 episodes) in late 1974, but, like many shows, it had a lasting impact via syndication. It was regularly in the rotation on Cartoon Network and Boomerang for decades.

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The titular hero also popped up in other shows, such as Laff-a-Lympics, 2 Stupid Dogs, Duck Dodgers and the delightful HBO Max show Jellystone!, which revived many Hanna-Barbera characters of yesteryear.

There was even an Eddie Murphy-led movie in the works at one point, but it never materialized. At least we still have the reruns!