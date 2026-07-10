Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ to Have Huge Opening Weekend at the Box Office, Polymarket Traders Predict

Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, The Odyssey, is currently predicted to have a huge opening weekend at the box office.

The retelling of the classic Homer tale is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 17, with Box Office Theory predicting it will open between $98 and $132 million domestically over the span of the weekend. Earlier estimates were slightly more conservative, with Deadline reporting an #$80-100 million opening.

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A week away from the film’s premiere, it appears that Polymarket traders aren’t quite sure which option to bet on. While traders give the option for $85-95 million 26% odds, that’s far from overwhelming. The next-best bet, according to Polymarket, is the option for The Odyssey to make more than $115 million, coming in at 24% odds.

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Polymarket’s next-best bet is $105-115 million for the opening weekend, at 18% odds, followed by $95-105 million at 17% odds.

Despite Polymarket not having its mind made up on the matter just yet, no matter which way you slice it, traders think the movie will cash in big time.

In fact, most of those predictions put The Odyssey on track to bet the opening weekend for Oppenheimer, Nolan’s latest flick that scored an explosive $82.4 million opening weekend in 2023 — directly against Barbie, for that matter. With the first reactions to The Odyssey being overwhelmingly positive, plus the stamp of Nolan’s name, it’s poised to open substantially higher than Oppenheimer.

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The Oddysey centers on Odysseus (Matt Damon), who faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. It features an absolutely star-studded cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson, among many others.

The Odyssey opens in theaters on Friday, July 17. Fans will just have to wait and see how the predictions market plays out over the week leading up to the release.

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