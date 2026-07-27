‘Chicago Fire’ Adds Newcomer for Season 15 Following Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Da’Vinchi has joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Fire as a series-regular for the drama’s 15th season.

Born Abraham Juste, Da’Vinchi, recently starred in the Starz crime drama BMF as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The show ran for four seasons across 2021-2025 and was inspired by the true story of Detroit’s Flenory brothers, a pair of drug kingpins.

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On Chicago Fire, Da’Vinchi’s role will be quite a bit different than who he portrayed on BMF. Per Deadline, “Da’Vinchi will play Marcus Burke, a firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51. Roguish and funny with a wry sense of humor, he’s also a little defiant.”

The new role, which has Da’Vinchi as part of the featured cast, will be his third such type of role on a series. In addition to Chicago Fire and BMF, the Haitian-American actor also appeared in 18 episodes of the CW’s popular series, All American, as Darnell Hayes.

Chicago Fire is undergoing more changes than just the addition of Da’Vinchi. Showrunner Andrea Newman left the series after 14 seasons and has been replaced by Victor Teran who will also serve as an executive producer. Teran’s been with the show since season 10.

Additionally, the 14th season of the series ended on a cliffhanger when the firefighters entered a storage facility that caught fire. With all the main cast members inside, a loud boom rattled the scene and the season ended leaving viewers to wonder who, if any of the firefighters, survived the blaze.

The series premiered in October of 2012 and has aired more than 290 episodes. NBC describes it to would-be viewers as: “The heroic firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 return for a nonstop, edge-of-your-seat new season – putting their lives on the line every single day to protect their city, their loved ones and each other.”

Chicago Fire‘s popularity has spawned a number of spin-offs including: Chicago PD, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice.

Season 15, featuring Da’Vinchi premiers on Wednesday, October 7.



