Charlie’s Angels Reboot Gets 2019 Release Date

Good morning, angels! The classic trio of secret agents are heading back to the big screen, as Sony has finally given an official release date to the reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

While the film is only in the early stages, with a screenplay from the Narcos writers currently being penned, the film is only a couple of years away. Sony is going all-in with this one, giving the film a prime release date – June 7, 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At this point in June, the summer movie season is shifting into full gear. Schools are letting out, theaters are opening earlier, and people are throwing money at the box office. This kind of release date almost guarantees a heavy opening.

The other nice thing to note is that Sony is following the path set by Warner Bros. this year, and placing female-driven films into that coveted early June date. Wonder Woman – a film with a female director and star – opens on June 2 this year. Charlie’s Angels centers around three women, but is also being helmed by a celebrated female director.

More Movies: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Official Review

Elizabeth Banks, who you will likely recognize as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games, has become an established director in recent years. Her first feature film was a little sequel you may have heard of – Pitch Perfect 2.

Banks is clearly aware of how to manage a strong female ensemble, and that’s exactly what’s needed to being Charlie’s Angels back to life.

This movie marks the first time the characters have been featured in a film since Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle was released in 2003.

Up Next: Bride of Frankenstein Given A Release Date

Photo Credit: THR, Twitter / @1976angels