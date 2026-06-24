Charli XCX Confirms New Album and Release Date — and Even Reveals the Cover

Charli XCX is ready to begin her next musical chapter.

The British pop star announced June 1 that her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, will be released on July 24. The project follows the massive success of Brat and marks another stylistic shift for the artist.

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Charli unveiled the album with a surprise Instagram post featuring the cover artwork, which includes a black-and-white image of musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

“My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th,” Charli wrote in the caption. “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

The announcement arrived after weeks of speculation about the singer’s next move. Before the reveal, prediction market Polymarket hosted a wager on whether Charli would announce a new album by July 31.

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Fans have already gotten a taste of the project through the release of two singles, “Rock Music” and “SS26.”

Charli previously hinted that the album would differ significantly from her recent work. In a May cover story with British Vogue, the publication described the record as a “Rock reinvention,” a departure from the club-focused sound that helped define Brat.

“For me, it’s fun to flip the form,” Charli said. “We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.”

The singer explained that revisiting familiar territory did not appeal to her creatively.

”If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad,” she said.

Instead, Charli said she and her collaborators experimented with a more analog-inspired approach while still putting their own spin on the sound.

“We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny, but putting it through our lens, and making sure that nothing felt too macho, was important,” she noted.

Will Charli XCX release a new original album by July 31?

The artist added that the new direction offered a welcome contrast to her previous era.

“It made me crave something opposite. Getting back to something more internal is really nice,” she said, “and really sort of quiet.”

The timing of the release has also become a topic of interest among Polymarket users. Currently, a contract asking whether the album will be released by July 31 currently carries roughly a 97% chance of the album being released.

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