’90s Rockstar ‘Unable to Tour Any Longer for Health Reasons’

Brad Roberts, lead singer and guitarist for popular ’90s rock band, Crash Test Dummies, is no longer able to tour because of his health.

Late last month, Roberts, 62, released a statement via the band’s official Instagram account, announcing to their more than 14,000 followers his need to step away from touring and the disappointment that brings.

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“Dearest Friends, promoters et al:

I am very sorry to have to announce that I am unable to tour any longer for health reasons. I have a herniated disc in my back that makes travel excruciating and I am physically incapable of touring any further. I have just come off a particularly gruelling tour in the UK which has rendered me immobile.

Unfortunately, this means that all of our upcoming Canadian dates in November 2026 and Australian dates in April 2027 will have to be cancelled.

I am deeply sorry to have to make this announcement. I was really looking forward to these shows and I know a lot of our fans were too. I am very aware that I am disappointing many, but I simply can’t do this at this time.”

Roberts, along with his Crash Test Dummies band mates, released their first album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me, in 1991. The album was a modern success and prompted another release two years later, God Shuffled His Feet.

Within that second album was a single that would go on to define the band,”Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” The single received extended airplay across the United States and Canada and climbed to as high as number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song earned the band a Grammy nomination, one of three the band earned in 1995.

In total, the band has released eight studio albums.

Despite a pair of hiatuses from recording and touring, Crash Test Dummies have largely been back together since 2018, and have spent the last several years touring internationally.

Prior to Roberts’ injuries, the band had planned to tour throughout Canada beginning in November.