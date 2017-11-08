People Are Still Upset About ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Leaving

Spoiler alert: This story includes details about the Season 8 premiere of CBS‘ Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods fans are still broken-hearted after the loss of Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson), wife of NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) on the Season 8 premiere.

At the end of Season 7, Linda survived the fire at her family’s home. However, when the show returned for Season 8, it was revealed during a therapy session that the ER nurse died during a helicopter crash while transporting a patient.

Following last week’s premiere episode, Amy Carlson, who has played Linda since the pilot episode, took to Instagram to speak out about her departure.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of Blue Bloods – Linda Reagan,” she wrote.

“I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the Blue Bloods cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you,” she added.

After the episode aired, fans immediately voiced their reaction on social media. With the second episode set to air on Friday night, the fan responses have been ramping up with emotion. Keep scrolling to see Twitter reactions to Blue Bloods below.

Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Linda’s Death

Of everyone that was upset to see Carlson leaving the show, her co-star Donnie Wahlberg might miss her the most. He took to Twitter to speak out about Carlson’s departure and praise her for her performance.

“In my 35-year acting/singing career, I’ve worked with some great talents. Amy Carlson and [original Blue Bloods partner] Jennifer Esposito are two of the greatest!” he wrote.

“I know many Blue Bloods fans will miss Linda Reagan. None more than me,” he added. “Amy Carlson is a gift, a light and a true friend on- and off-screen.”

Fans React to Linda’s Death

While Wahlberg seemed to be able to come to terms with Linda’s death, the fans still can’t get over it.

Many fans were totally blindsided by her death and shared that they were “sobbing” when the heartbreaking scene unfolded.

I still can’t believe that Linda is gone. It’s gonna take a long time to get used to that. — Sulie (@ThatsJustBogus) October 6, 2017

Still not happy w/how you handled Linda’s death, then ignored fan reaction. It’s as if we don’t exist. — Linda (@Linda_R98) October 6, 2017

It’s a week later and I still can’t believe Linda was killed off of Blue Bloods. ? — Trust_Your_Dopeness (@ahonemillion) October 6, 2017

Moving Forward in Season 8

Even though many of the fans are still devastated that Linda is no longer a part of the series, they are highly anticipating the second episode of the current season.

CBS has already provided the brief synopsis for Episode 2, which is titled “Ghost of the Past.”

Frank (Tom Selleck) is ordered by the mayor to make an appearance at a parade held in honor of a man who served time for conspiring in an attack against law enforcement officials.

Meanwhile, Danny (Wahlberg) is busy investigating the return of a teen who disappeared 13 years ago. As for Jamie and Eddie, they help a young woman whom they believe is a victim of exploitation by a congressman.

Tune in to Blue Bloods on CBS on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Just found out season 8 of blue bloods just started so now I have to finish watching season 7 today so I can watch the new episode tn?? — amandah (@amandahmaria12) October 6, 2017

New episode of @BlueBloods_CBS tonight! So excited hopefully there’ll be #jamko scenes — Arianator Life (@grandebocabae) October 6, 2017