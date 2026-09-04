‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 8: Who Was Evicted?

Following Haley Thogmartin’s unceremonious exit from Big Brother 28, another Houseguest had to go during Week 8 of the cutthroat reality TV competition.

Fans and Houseguests alike were primed for a game-changing eviction going into Thursday night’s live episode, but after all the hype throughout the week, an Icon did not go home after all.

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Rick Devens, Taylor Brown and LaTrice Verrett were on the block at the start of the episode, each with a chance to save themselves in the BB Blockbuster competition. Lala’s failure to launch may have been her undoing, as it was a tight race between Devens and Taylor up until the very end. Devens ended up winning the Blockbuster, taking himself off the block and ensuring either Taylor or Lala would go home.

It was a letdown for fans who had bet on Devens, who is one-third of the Icons with Dee Valladares and Angela Murray, becoming the first member of the Jury. Half the house was secretly conspiring to vote him out had he lost the Blockbuster; even Dee and Angela were considering backdooring their supposed No. 1 ally. But the Survivor alum pulled out the win, secured his safety and cemented his status as a loyal gameplayer all in one swift move.

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Going into the live episode, Devens actually had the highest Polymarket odds of eviction between himself, Taylor and Lala. Traders were giving him around 50% odds of going home, Taylor around 30% and Lala only 24%. However, after Devens won the Blockbuster, the odds changed, with Lala’s rocketing up to around 80%. Taylor’s fell from 52% to around 22%.

Ultimately, Lala was evicted from the Big Brother house by a vote of 4-2, with only Angela and Melody voting to keep her. Her eviction makes her the first member of the Jury House, meaning she and five other Jury members will vote at the end of the season for who of the eventual Final Two they think should win the $750,000 grand prize.

Big Brother returns Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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