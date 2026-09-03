‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 8 Eviction Odds: Who Will Be Sent Home?

It’s been a long, hectic week of gameplay inside the Big Brother house this week following a twist that sent a player packing without even an eviction vote.

Wednesday night’s episode finally showed the end of the medieval-themed twist, confirming what fans already knew from the live feeds: Haley Thogmartin has been eliminated from the House.

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She was not evicted, but rather chosen by twist winner Yash Patel to go home after Yash had his eyes opened to the Icons (Rick Devens, Dee Valladares and Angela Murray) steamrolling their way through the season.

After Haley’s unceremonious exit from the house, Zingbot paid his annual visit to the Houseguests, roasting them one by one. Highlights included Angela being called a MILF (Moron I’d Like to Forget), Devens being compared to a “leathery” punching bag, and Drew Campbell being clowned for being friendzoned by Melody Morris.

Quickly following Zingbot’s visit, it was time for the Zingbot-themed Head of Household competition, which it looked like Yash could have won handily – but given that he made a deal with Dee not to put up any of the Icons during his next HOH, he took one for the team and tried to throw the HOH competition to Melody. However, she lost in a tiebreaker to Drew, who is a number for the Icons and promptly nominated Yash, LaTrice Verett and Taylor Brown for eviction.

At the gold rush-themed Veto competition, comp beast Yash pulled out another win, successfully taking himself off the block and forcing Drew to make a renomination. This is where things got interesting, as for some inexplicable reason earlier in the week, Devens had volunteered to go up as a pawn to make Drew’s life easier. Of course, he assumes his Crossover alliance has the votes to keep him — but it’s Big Brother, where pawns are sent home all the time.

After toying briefly with the idea of nominating Dee instead of Devens — after all, Dee did nominate Drew for eviction twice, as well as a few of his allies — Drew ultimately chose to nominate Devens because he volunteered.

Going into Thursday night’s live eviction, Devens, Taylor and Lala are sitting on the block together, each with a chance to save themselves with the BB Blockbuster competition. So who has the best odds of going home?

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Polymarket gives Taylor, who is sitting on the block for the second week in a row, 50% odds of going home. Lala has just 27% odds, and Devens currently has the highest odds of eviction: 61%. While it’s hard to estimate odds given the fact the Blockbuster competition still has to play out during Thursday’s episode, Polymarket traders appear to be betting on Devens to go home.

A Devens eviction would be game-changing, as the Icons have pretty much run the house the entire season. It would be an impressive notch in Drew’s belt, since he has mostly been at “Daddy Devens” and the Icons’ beck and call, though fans would likely attribute the move more to Barrett and Yash, after Barrett strategically sent Yash into the medieval competition against the Icons’ wishes to eliminate Haley. That, combined with Devens’ willingness to go up as a pawn, might take some of the wind out of Drew’s sails.

But first, fans will have to wait and see how the Blockbuster even plays out before counting out an Icon.

Big Brother airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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