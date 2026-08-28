‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 7: Who Was Evicted During 1,000th Episode?

Big Brother celebrated its historic 1,000th episode with great fanfare Thursday night, all before sending home a beloved Houseguest and (sort of) revealing a major twist.

The super-sized episode kicked off with a walk down memory lane of seasons past. Fans were reminded via an impressive supercut of the show’s biggest alliances, blindsides, backstabs, twists, punishments and romances alike, highlighting the zany nature of the show that has stolen our hearts over the past quarter-century.

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After viewers at home voted for the winners of a few BB awards, here’s how they shook out: Dan’s funeral (Season 14) won Favorite Moment; Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6, 7, 14, 22) won Best to Never Win; The Cookout (Season 23) won Favorite Alliance; “Floaters, you better grab a life vest!” (Rachel Reilly, Season 12) won Favorite Quote; and Dan Gheesling (Season 10) won Favorite Winner.

Guinness World Records also presented host Julie Chen Moonves with two certificates, officially making Big Brother the title holder for most episodes of a primetime TV show and most episodes of a competitive reality TV show.

“Episode 2825” — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Big Brother, 1,000th Episode, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After all the excitement died down, however, nominated Houseguests Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell and Mallory Aurichio all competed in the live BB Blockbuster competition to try and save themselves from eviction. In the comp, the players had to compare a wall full of past Big Brother video clips to a series of clues about the clips; the winner would be the first person to correctly answer which segment of the video wall applied to all three clues.

Drew rang in first with what ended up being the correct answer. Mallory and Taylor tried to ring in with the correct answer as well, but that button was unavailable to them once Drew rang in first.

Drew was revealed to the rest of the house as the BB Blockbuster winner, which immediately triggered tears from several Houseguests who realized the Icons’ plan to send Mallory home was in full effect. Though Mallory’s allies Melody Morris and Barrett Pfeiffer bravely voted to keep her, her alleged ally Drew was among the six to vote to evict her.

Mallory left with her head held high — despite admitting that she threw this week’s HOH comp — and even got a standing ovation from a room full of Big Brother icons upon her exit.

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Polymarket traders had bet big that Mallory would be evicted Thursday night. Even before the Blockbuster, she had the highest odds of eviction out of the three nominated Houseguests. She spent most of Thursday hovering around 52% odds of being evicted, with those odds shooting up to the 90s right away after Drew won the Blockbuster.

Drew’s odds, before the Blockbuster, hovered around 38% all day Thursday, then rose a bit to around 50% momentarily during the live episode before shooting down to 2%.

Taylor’s odds never rose as high as Mallory’s, staying near 40% for most of Thursday before and during the Blockbuster. It’s clear Polymarket traders got it right, correctly predicting that Mallory would be sent home during the historic episode.

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Big Brother returns Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, when fans will learn more about the medieval twist that Julie only kinda-sorta-halfway revealed before Thursday’s episode’s end. What’s more is that live feeds will be down for the three days in between, so fans will be left with no context until then.

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