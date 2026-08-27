‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 7 Eviction Odds: Who Will Be Sent Home?

After an intense week of gameplay, the Big Brother Houseguests are preparing to send another player packing.

After Head of Household Dee Valladares nominated Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell and LaTrice Verrett for eviction, Lala won the hilarious ’80s workout-themed Veto competition, taking herself off the block.

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Because of a side deal Dee made with Yash Patel and her willingness to work with Haley Thogmartin — plus the fact that her loyalty ultimately lies with the icons — she arrived at the conclusion to renominate Mallory Aurichio, despite them being in the newly-formed Moshpit alliance together, which also didn’t stop her from nominating Drew.

Safe to say that did not go over well with Mallory, who screamed and cried in the Diary Room over the renom, totally bewildered that someone who had the chops to win Survivor would nominate someone from her own flimsy-at-best alliance. Mallory’s closest ally Melody Morris also screamed in frustration, perhaps because she’s finally sensing how poor of a game she’s been playing so far this season.

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Big Brother Season 28, Week 7 Eviction Odds

So who will go home during Thursday’s live eviction episode? There is still the BB Blockbuster competition to be played, which will see either Taylor, Drew or Mallory pull themselves from the block.

Polymarket traders see Mallory being evicted over Drew and Taylor, giving her 73% odds of going home as of Thursday morning. They give both Drew and Taylor 41% odds. Those odds will likely change throughout Thursday’s live episode as the Blockbuster competition plays out.

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Not only will Thursday mark the seventh eviction of the season, but it will also be the historic 1,000th episode of Big Brother. The show is celebrating the milestone with a twisty, one-of-a-kind 90-minute episode, with executive producer Allison Grodner telling Variety there will be moments full of fan engagement, poll results from favorite moments, and people who should have won the game — all in addition to a live eviciton.

The 1,000th episode of Big Brother airs Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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