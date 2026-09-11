‘Big Brother 28’ Evicts a Surprising Icon in Week 9

Expect the unexpected, Big Brother fans — like the fact that the smallest threat of all three Icons was just evicted from the Big Brother 28 house.

After fans who were fed up with an Icons steamroll season celebrated Angela Murray, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens being on the block together going into Thursday’s eviction episode, the other Houseguests made sure to temper those emotions by letting Dee’s campaigning get inside their heads.

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Let’s start with the Survivor puzzle-themed BB Blockbuster competition, which Devens won pretty handily. With Devens safe from eviction, that meant Angela and Dee were up against each other. Traditional Big Brother logic would send Dee home, as she’s a much bigger threat to every single Houseguest’s game than Angela. However, this season appears to defy logic.

Though Melody Morris and Drew Campbell voted to evict Dee, Devens, Yash Patel and Taylor Brown voted to keep her, sending Angela packing in her wake.

While it’s true that Dee makes a better shield than Angela, it’s also true that Dee is a much better player than everyone else in the house. Her campaigning throughout the week paid off, as she was able to convince Taylor and Yash to keep her around so she can go after Barrett Pfeiffer, who nominated the three Icons for eviction during his HOH this week.

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Going into Thursday’s episode, Polymarket traders gave the slight edge to Devens in terms of who would be evicted. He stood with around a 55% chance of going home before the Blockbuster competition. At that point, Angela had only a 35% chance of going home in Polymarket’s eyes, with Dee sitting at just 29%.

However, once the Blockbuster played out, Dee’s odds started going haywire, jumping to 40% down to 28% to 42% all within the hour. Eventually, they hit zero once Taylor and Yash’s votes were revealed. Angela’s odds went up and down a bit, eventually reaching 44% before the result was made clear that she’d be going home.

All that to say that Angela now joins LaTrice Verrett as the second member of the Jury house. Who will join them next week? It all starts with whoever wins the next HOH, which will be revealed during Sunday’s episode of Big Brother.

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