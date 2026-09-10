‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 9 Eviction Odds: Which Icon Is Going Home?

Big Brother 28 is finally heating up, with all three Icons sitting on the block during Week 9.

Angela Murray, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens are all nominated for eviction this week thanks to Barrett Pfeiffer’s Head of Household reign. Which lucky one will survive the BB Blockbuster competition to save themselves and which will be evicted?

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Wednesday night’s episode picked up where Sunday’s left off — mid-chaos at the nomination ceremony, where Angela was accusing Yash of lying about the bribe he accepted from Dee. Of course, Yash was lying, but he tried to focus on making Angela look overly emotional and didn’t fess up to what he really agreed to — the fact that he can’t nominate any of the Icons during his next potential HOH.

BIG BROTHER on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Angela Murray, Dee Valladares and Devens. Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

At that point, distrust was at an all-time high among the Houseguests, especially after Barrett chose Yash to play in the Veto competition over Drew Campbell, who was under the impression Barrett would pick him and they could go after Yash as a renomination. That simply isn’t in Barrett’s best interest, something Drew can’t wrap his head around as a loyal Icons lackey.

Ultimately, Taylor and Yash joined the Icons and Barrett in playing in the Veto competition, which turned out to be BB Comics! It was a close call, but Yash narrowly beat Devens for the Golden Power of Veto, choosing not to change the nominations.

For the first time this season, it feels like the power inside the Big Brother house is truly going to shift. But will Barrett’s target (Dee) go home, or will the back-and-forth continue?

Inside the house, Devens is currently trying to convince his fellow houseguests into believing that he and Dee are perfect shields to keep in the game, arguing that if anyone were to hit the block alongside Devens or Dee, the Survivor alums would be the bigger target.

Drew and Melody discussed the pros of keeping Dee in the house, as did Taylor and Yash, but the latter two believe keeping Dee would blindside the other side of the house.

If Dee does stay, she’ll be on the warpath — just take her word for it. During the Veto ceremony, she told Barrett he’d regret his decision to nominate her for the rest of his life.

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But it all comes down to which Icon can win the Blockbuster during Thursday’s live eviction episode. As of Thursday morning, Polymarket traders are putting their money on Devens going home, giving him a 52% shot at being evicted. Angela has the next-best odds of going home, with Polymarket giving her 22% odds, and Dee has just a 14% chance of leaving.

Those odds will likely change as the episode airs Thursday night and as the Blockbuster challenge plays out. Another potential factor that could affect the odds is how discussions play out inside the house on Thursday. Players are still making up their minds on who they want to send packing.

Big Brother‘s live eviction episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.