Best Buy Deals for March 2023: Don't Miss These Special Offers
Small appliances, tech gadgets, computer accessories, video game systems and other electronic items can be expensive. But with the latest weekly deals from Best Buy, you can save big money by catching all your favorite deals in one place here at PopCulture. Get the most savings on these Best Buy March 2023 deals.
Whether you're looking to get a new robot vacuum, buy a state-of-the-art kitchen appliance, get the latest Samsung TV, upgrade your smart phone, get some new gamer accessories or see the latest audio sales for spring, we've created the complete guide to the latest and greatest Best Buy deals.
Best Buy is the ideal online shopping retailer for all your electronics and tech needs. If you're looking for more deals on great products or want to check out the weekly sales at Amazon and Walmart while you're shopping, we've got you covered.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi connected robot mop
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is a one-of-a-kind robot mop. It sprays exactly where you tell it to, is guided by smart navigation to know the corners of your room and operates in rows for an efficient clean. It mops like you would -- or maybe even better.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi connected robot mop, $300 (down from $450)$300 at Best Buy prevnext
Super Mario Odyssey standard edition for Nintendo Switch
With Mario Day on March 10 (MAR10, get it?) Best Buy is offering huge savings on Mario games, like Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch. Get the wildly popular game in its standard edition for $20 off the regular asking price.
Super Mario Odyssey standard edition for Nintendo Switch, $40 (down from $60)$40 at Best Buy prevnext
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR video two lens kit
If you're looking for a new camera, save $50 on this professional-quality EOS Rebel T7 that comes with two lenses: the EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm for all your photography needs. A carrying case is included.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR video two lens kit, $550 (down from $600)$550 at Best Buy prevnext
Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-cup coffee maker and single serve K-cup brewer
Can't choose between a traditional coffee maker or a single-serve coffee pod brewer? You don't have to decide with Keurig's latest K-Duo Plus. You can make 12 cups of coffee and have the convenience of a K-cup brewer on top. So whether you need to brew coffee for a crow or just want a single cup of coffee as you rush out the door, this Keurig model lets you do both.
Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-cup coffee maker and single serve K-cup brewer, $200 (down from $230)$200 at Best Buy prevnext
Whirlpool 36-inch stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator
Save $310 on this 36-inch tall Whirlpool refrigerator with adjustable gallon load bins, interior LED lighting, electronic temperature controls, frameless glass shelves, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and an infinity slide shelf with an adjustable center pane that slides back and forth. Not to mention the factory-installed icemaker that uses a patented EveryDrop water filtration system so that you can be assured you're getting filtered water and ice.
Whirlpool 36-inch stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, $1,400 (down from $1,710)$1,400 at Best Buy prevnext
Samsung 24" top control built-in dishwasher
A top-control dishwasher from Samsung like this has incredible digital touch controls, a height-adjustable top rack that accommodates dishes and pans of all sizes and a stainless steel interior door that's more durable and more hygienic.
Samsung 24" top control built-in dishwasher, $500 (down from $585)$500 at Best Buy prevnext
Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 trimmer
This isn't just a trimmer, it's an all-in-one grooming kit. Not only can you trim your beard and mustache with a comfortable trim guard, but there are trimmers for your ears, nose, eyebrows, head and the rest of your body too. The Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 is easy to store, easy to clean, and a cinch for travel, too.
Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 25-piece trimmer, $90 (down from $100)$90 at Best Buy prevnext
Logitech M187 mini wireless optical ambidextrous mouse
If you're looking for a new wireless mouse, this one from Logitech is on sale for less than $15 right now. It connects to any laptop or desktop computer, and best of all it's ambidextrous, so both right-handed and left-handed people can use it.
Logitech M187 mini wireless optical ambidextrous mouse, $13 (down from $15)$13 at Best Buy prevnext
Norton 360 Deluxe pre-paid subscription for one year
Computer viruses, malware, phishing attacks and ransomware get more advanced every day -- but so does Norton 360. This one-year pre-paid subscription is good for 365 days of incredible computer protection for up to five devices. It gives you 50GB of secure cloud backup, a smart firewall, password manager, a secure VPN, real-time threat protection, dark web monitoring and parental control. It comes with an auto-renewal for peace of mind -- no lapses in protection here. And right now, it's 72% off.
Norton 360 Deluxe pre-paid subscription for one year, $25 (down from $90)$25 at Best Buy prevnext
Aluratek digital TV converter box with digital video recorder
This digital TV converter box from Aluratek can save all your favorite shows with instant and scheduled recording, comes with an electronic program guide and saves captured content to a USB, hard drive, or in solid-state.
Aluratek digital TV converter box with digital video recorder, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Best Buy prev