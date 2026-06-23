Ariana Grande Cries During Concert as ‘Petal’ Release Nears

Ariana Grande became emotional while reflecting on her career and thanking fans during a recent stop on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The singer and actress fought back tears during her June 13 concert in Los Angeles as the crowd cheered her on. Speaking to fans from the stage, Grande expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her career.

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Ariana Grande cries while thanking her fans and receiving massive applause at her LA show: “You can’t do this to me, I’m a Cancer.” pic.twitter.com/Mx0IIJwyHo — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2026

”This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever,” Grande, whose upcoming album is currently the subject of a current Polymarket wager, said.

”Thank you so much for being so loving,” she continued. “Holy moly. I said holy moly, but I meant it, you know.”

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The 32-year-old told concertgoers that the reaction from the audience was unlike anything she had experienced before.

“I’ve never in my life experienced a crowd like this,” Grande said, adding that the support from fans “means so much to me.”

The applause continued, Grande joked that she was trying to hold back tears.

”You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen,” she said. “You know I’m a Cancer. This is going to happen.”

The Grammy winner went on the thank fans for standing by her through different stages of her life and career.

”Thank you for being such a loving, safe presence,” Grande said, describing the support she has received “throughout all these chapters and all of these years.”

While Grande’s emotional moment quickly gained attention online, fans are also looking ahead to her next musical era.

Will Ariana Grande officially release Petal by July 31, 2026?

The “we can’t be friends” singer recently released “Hate That I Made You Love Me” on May 29, a song set to appear on her upcoming album, Petal.

Grande has confirmed that Petal should arrive on July 31. The project represents a return to music following a period dominated by her acting work, including her starring role in the Wicked film franchise.

The anticipation surrounding the release has even made its way to prediction markets. Polymarket users are currently wagering on when the album will arrive through a market titled, “Will Ariana Grande release Petal by…?”

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As of June 22, the market assigned just a 1% chance that the album would be released by June 30. The odds for the release by July 31 stood at roughly 90%, while a release by Aug. 31 was priced at 97%.