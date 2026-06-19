An ’80s Music Legend Has Died: RIP to Fred Alexander

News broke on Sunday of another beloved musician gone too soon.

Fred Alexander, a longtime member of funk legends Lakeside, has died according to a bandmate.

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The “Fantastic Voyage” band’s lead guitarist, , broke the news on Sunday. He shed light on how Alexander helped the group keep grooving — literally and figuratively.

Fred Alexander of the funk band Lakeside poses for a portrait session in the studio on Jan. 12, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“Today is a Very Sad Day for our band Lakeside because we lost Fred Alexander,” Shockley wrote. “The little General…… The Backbone to all of our Records with his lock down drum playing …The most Driven and persistent Man I’ve ever known… That’s why he became administrator of our organization… i mean .. he could find a gig in the back of a Goodwill… under a rock or buried in the mud…. He kept us working after all seemed lost some twelve years ago…

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“He made sure that our taxes were paid.. He Kept our Trademark consistent and up to date… he Made sure that our plane flights were always taken care of… and he loved doing the job.. But most of all , he was a Brother… We rode together through all of our albums, all of our concerts Tv Shows, Ups And Downs…. Until the wheels fell off…”

The guitarist added, “after 49 years together in friendship music and Brotherhood…God stepped in and said ‘I can take care of him a little better so yall Hand him over.. I Got This..’ Rest In Heaven Little General… I love you and We All Do with all our Hearts Fred….you’ll be missed.. Those are some little BIG Shoes to fill!!!”

No cause of death was disclosed, and Alexander’s age was not publicly available as of press time.

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Lakeside began in the late ’70s before becoming a part of mainstream culture in 1980 with their hit track “Fantastic Voyage,” from the album of the same name. They also had hits with tracks like “Outrageous” (1984), “Raid” (1983) and “Something About That Woman” (1982). They also released a notable cover of The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold You Hand” on their 1982 album Your Wish Is My Command.