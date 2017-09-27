‘American Made’ Trailer: Tom Cruise is the Top Gun of Smugglers

The trailer for the new Tom Cruise movie American Made is now online – and you can watch it above!

The movie comes from Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, and tells the true story of Barry Seal, A pilot who goes to work for the CIA running drugs through the southern US in the ’80s.

Along with Cruise, the film stars Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Domhnall Gleeson, and Park and Rec‘s Sarah Wright.

American Made will hit theaters on September 29, 2017.