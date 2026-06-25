Lionel Richie Falls Ill On Stage During First Night of Tour

Lionel Richie’s latest tour is off to a rough start.

On the opening night of his new Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, Richie, 77, became dizzy while performing his set at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.

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As Richie prepared to sing his hit “Dancing on the Ceiling,” the singer-turned-American Idol judge sat down on the stage and told audience members: “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” as reported by the The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Patrick Kessler, an X user, provided video of a portion of the Richie concert and detailed Richie’s actions, writing: “BREAKING: Lionel Richie concert in St. Paul at Grand Casino Arena cancelled mid-show. Richie sat down on stage during ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, ‘Three Times a Lady’, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return.”

BREAKING: Lionel Ritchie concert in St Paul at Grand Casino Arena canceled mid-show. Ritchie sat down on stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling”, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, “Three Times a Lady”, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return. pic.twitter.com/RNalkYHnmG — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 25, 2026

Roughly 40 minutes after the unplanned intermission, a member of Richie’s band told audience members that Richie was not feeling well and would not be able to continue the show.

The Sing a Song All Night Long Tour has 25 remaining dates scheduled across North America. Chicago’s United Center is the next scheduled stop, on Friday, June 26. Earth, Wind & Fire is Richie’s supporting act throughout the tour.

Richie, who’s sold more than 90 million records worldwide and won four Grammys, is expected to play such hits as “Endless Love” and “Say You, Say Me” during the 2026 tour, assuming he’s healthy enough to continue with the remaining 25 tour dates. Last year, Richie went on a similar tour of 25 dates, and it was a massive success, grossing nearly $18 million.

Following Friday’s stop in Chicago, Richie’s tour is scheduled for Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Penn. over the next week.