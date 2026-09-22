Police Discover ‘The Voice’ Winner Dead in Lake: Ben Saunders Was 43

Former The Voice winner Ben Saunders has passed away after police discovered him dead in a lake in the Netherlands. He was 43 years old.

According to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, Saunders was found on September 15 at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, which is in Elst on he border of Arnhem-South.

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In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the Police Unit East Netherlands confirmed the news.

“We can only confirm that a body was found yesterday near [Rijkerswoerdse Plassen],” the statement reads. “Investigation makes clear, there is no crime involved. We never answer about one’s identity due to privacy.”

The singer’s brother, Dean Saunders, spoke out about his death in an Instagram post. “My dear little brother passed away today,” he wrote. “I have never experienced pain like what I am feeling right now…. what a terrible day for all of us.. We have to learn to live with this, and I hope this will be handled respectfully.”

He then added, “Ben had a beautiful beautiful family and a family that loves him very much and always will .. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever.”

The singer’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Saunders notably completed the RTL 4 program Alles voor de Band: Follow that dream in 2000, which is where he and his brother Dean’s band Follow That Dream was formed. The band broke up in 2001.

Years later, Saunders appeared on The Voice of Holland and sang Kings of Leon’s hit track “Use Somebody.” He was ultimately declared the first winner of the show. His cover of “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” reached No. 11 on the Dutch Top 40 and his winning single “Kill for a Broken Heart” reached No. 4.

The show was later adapted in various countries, including the US version, The Voice.