‘American Idol’ Crossing Over With ‘American Housewife’ in March

American Idol is visiting American Housewife in a crossover episode that brings the reality singing competition and the sitcom together in March.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus host Ryan Seacrest, will appear in the American Housewife episode “American Idol.” In it, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) finally sees a chance to pursue her dream of becoming a star, but her mom Katie (Katy Mixon) and dad Greg (Diedrich Bader) are skeptical. Then, Taylor says she is using her college fund to visit Los Angeles for the auditions. Her parents try to stop her, but it is hard to convince her to let go of a dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode was written by Jordan Roter and directed by John Putch. It will air on Tuesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

The American Housewife team is plotting another musical-themed episode, titled “A Mom’s Parade.” The episode includes four new songs by composer Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) and Glenn Slater (Tangled, School of Rock: The Musical). Ashley Wallen (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) choreographed the dances.

In the episode, directed by Paul Murphy, Katie gets frustrated by the lack of respect she gets from her family. So, she decides to leave them alone to fend for themselves. The kids do fine, but Greg has a harder time without his wife around. Peyton Meyer returns as Trip.

“A Mom’s Parade” was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay). It will air on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Coincidentally, there is an unintended crossover involving American Idol. Evelyn Cormier, who was featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, told fans on Instagram that her audition could be in the season premiere. “Tune-in March 3rd to watch my Idol journey begin and find out what happens next,” Cormier wrote, alongside ABC‘s one-month countdown teaser.

In December, Cormier told fans she was trying out for Idol by sharing a selfie from the line outside one of the audition venues. “**Just gunna drop this here** I auditioned for [American Idol]” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune in to [ABC] on March 3rd to see what happened!”

Cormier released an EP in 2017 titled Ghost, notes PEOPLE, and released several singles, including “Lost,” “Eyes,” “Yard Sale Guitar” and “A Little Wild.”

American Idol‘s 17th season, and the second on ABC, debuts on Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Bobby Bones is returning as an in-house mentor, and singer Skip Marley is joining as a second mentor. Last year’s winner was Maddie Pope.

American Housewife is in its third season. The sitcom airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/Josh Vertucci