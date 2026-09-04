‘American Idol’ Alum Arrested

Law enforcement is cracking down on contestants from music competition shows.

Days after a former runner-up from The Voice was arrested, news has surfaced that an American Idol alum found herself in her own trouble with the law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Antonella Barba was busted for shoplifting at a Target store in New Jersey in August.

According to NJ.com, Barba, 39, was arrested and charged with stealing items worth less than $200 at the Target in the Seaview Square Shopping Center in Ocean Township, NJ. The police report said that Barba was allegedly concealing items in a bag while bouncing between a fitting room and restroom.

The arrest is the latest in a string of trouble Barba’s experienced with the law. In 2010 she was busted for shoplifting a pair of gloves. In 2018 she was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Per NJ.com, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials determined Barba was carrying more than 830 grams, or nearly two pounds, of fentanyl. She’s also previously been charged with domestic violence. Her domestic violence charge resulted in home arrest.

In 2007, at just 19-years-old, Barba stood out as a contestant on the sixth season of the popular reality singer competition, American Idol. She zipped through auditions and into live shows, ultimately making it into the show’s top 16 before bowing out. Barba auditioned by signing “Free” by Deniece Williams then sang Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” and “Put Your Records On” by Corrine Bailey Rae.

The season was won by Jordin Sparks.

A graduate of the Catholic University of America, Barba, was a member of the band LA-eX and also released a number of cover songs and originals on YouTube. She appeared on Fear Factory, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a comedy movie, All About the Money, following her American Idol stint.







