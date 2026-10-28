Classic ’80s TV Show Returns to TV

An animated orange cat from your childhood is returning to your TVs. And no, he doesn’t eat lasagna or live with a dog named Odie.

Heathcliff, an orange cat from a syndicated comic strip, is the friendly (also orange) feline making his way back to screens this fall. And he’s bringing some friends along for the ride.

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Accompanied by the Catillac Cats, Heathcliff returns in an animated format in the appropriately titled series, “Heathcliff.” The series, which premiered in 1984 and ran new episodes through 1985, released 86 episodes over two seasons in the early-to-mid-1980’s and is airing some of those same episodes across the MeTV Toons network.

The role of Heathcliff in the animated series, which has also been titled Heathcliff and the Catillac Cats at different times, was voiced by Mel Blanc, the late voice actor who was nicknamed, “The Man of 1,000 Voices.” In addition to Heathcliff, Blanc also voiced such characters as Elmer Fudd, Woody Woodpecker, and Dino from The Flintstones.

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Episodes are 22 minutes in length. In addition to MeTV Toons, the series has previously found homes on Nickelodeon, Family Channel, and Fox Kids, among other networks.

Along with Heathcliff’s return is the show’s memorable theme song, which begins (sing it with me!):

Heathcliff, Heathcliff, no one should

Terrify the neighborhood!

But Heathcliff just won’t be undone

Playing pranks on everyone!

Try not to sing along to that one…

MeTV Toons, per a network release, is the only TV network dedicated exclusively to the greatest classic animation of all time. The network features dozens of the world’s most loved classic cartoons, harkening back to the glory days of cartoons on TV. Currently, the network is available on several cable providers throughout the U.S., DirecTV and Dish, based upon subscription plan, and streamers such as Fubo and Filo.

Episodes air weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET.