Polymarket Odds Revealed as Robert Pattinson Re-Enters James Bond Casting Race

British actor Robert Pattinson has entered the race to be cast as the next Bond. James, Bond.

Amid reports linking various actors to the role of 007, including a premature one linking Callum Turner to the part, Pattinson is now part of the conversation. The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared as much, stating that Pattinson “is among those who have screen tested for the role of James Bond.”

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THR further reported that screen tests occurred over the weekend of Oct. 24 and that “four, possibly five actors were in the mix but only three names surfaced at the time.”

Pattinson is no stranger to leading roles in major motion pictures. He’s an unquestioned A-lister who first shot to international fame when he was cast as Edward Cullen in 2008’s Twilight. Pattinson, along with actress Kristen Stewart, has co-starred in all five of the The Twilight Saga films, which have grossed nearly $3.5 billion worldwide.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Additionally, Pattinson was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2022’s The Batman. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, bringing in more than $750 million dollars globally. Pattinson has already been confirmed as returning to reprise his role in the movie’s sequel The Batman: Part II, which has an expected release date of winter 2028.

Other notable work from Pattinson includes a role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a spot in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Water for Elephants, where he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Could Bond be next?

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Polymarket bettors currently give Pattinson the third-best odds to be cast as the Secret Service agent. Pattinson’s being traded at 13.4%, trailing only Turner (32.3%) and Jack Lowden (29.5%). Another name recently tied to the role, Nicholas Hoult, currently has odds of just 3% to be the next Bond.

Robert Pattinson announced as next James Bond?

Whether Pattinson, 40, or someone else is cast for the role, fans won’t lay eyes on the next film in the Bond franchise for more than a year. Bond 26, is expected to begin production in 2027 and hit theaters the following year.

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