Rock Band Frontman Performs Solo After Bandmate Falls Ill With Flu

The fall tour for rock band Rival Sons is off to a rough start.

Just days before the band’s tour was set to commence on Halloween Eve, Rival Sons announced through their Instagram account that bassist Dave Beste would be absent from the tour. Beste, per the band, needed to temporarily “step aside to handle some important matters at home, and the band fully supports this decision.”

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Then, on Tuesday, less than a month into their ‘Domestic Bliss Tour,’ Rival Sons announced that guitarist Scott Holiday had come down with the flu and would be unable to perform at the band’s schedule show in Tulsa, OK. With Holiday unable to perform, the band opted to have lead singer Jay Buchanan perform a solo concert.

“We regret to announce that unfortunately our own Scott Holiday has a nasty case of the flu and is unable to perform tonight,” the band wrote via Instagram. ” … We as Rival Sons feel terrible about this and don’t want (supporting acts) The Blue Stones or The Velveteers to miss out on playing for you all as well.

” … Jay Buchanan will be performing a solo set in our place.”

The band stated that they’d offer refunds for those fans who did not want to attend the solo show in Holiday’s absence.

Comments on the post from fans were overwhelmingly positive and showed their understanding.

One user commented, “All the best, Scott! Get some rest. Jay’s solo material is incredible. Everyone in Tulsa: Enjoy the show!” Another added, “Incredibly honorable way to take care of this situation.” And a clear admirer of Buchanan’s work chimed in with, “Tulsa’s about to have a life-changing night! Solo Jay is INCREDIBLE. (Get better soon, too!).”

Throughout the tour, Rival Sons are playing songs from across all nine of their studio albums. That includes cuts from their Grammy-nominated album, Feral Roots, which released in 2019.

Assuming Holiday’s on the mend, fans will have a chance to catch the full touring band on Thursday evening for their next stop, in Moline, IL. The show is the first of the band’s final 14 shows before the tour ends in Fort Wayne, IN on Nov. 29.

























