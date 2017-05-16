Mandy Moore Is In Over Her Head In New ’47 Meters Down’ Trailer

One of the biggest surprise horror hits of last year was The Shallows, the Blake Lively-starring thriller which stranded a surfer on a rock as a shark loomed beneath the surface. This year, the summer movie season brings us 47 Meters Down, another ocean-based struggle for survival featuring some of the world’s deadliest predators. Check out the all-new trailer below!

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling. 47 Meters Down is a terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean’s fiercest creatures.”

We have 1974’s Jaws to thank, and to blame, for sharks regularly being used as a monstrous threat in horror movies. Spielberg’s film is not only one of the best horror movies of all time, but one of the greatest films of any genre in the history of cinema and helped coined the term “blockbuster,” as its lines regularly extended around the blocks or theaters showing it.

What makes films like Jaws and The Shallows so successful is that, rather focusing on groups of survivors who regularly get picked off by massive fish, the films focus on how its protagonists react to the extraordinary situations they find themselves in. Members of the audience can see the scenario portrayed in the film and wonder how they would react were they in the characters’ situations themselves.

Considering the general public’s fascination with nature and the ocean, there will never be a shortage of horror films that use predators from the animal kingdom to remind humans that we aren’t at the top of the food chain, but hopefully more films will remind audiences what happens when we get ourselves into environments that don’t belong to us and need to rely on special equipment to survive.

47 Meters Down hits theaters June 16.