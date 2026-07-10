40% Chance This Major Character Dies in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiers later this month, movie goers should expect a main cast member to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series for the final time.

At least that’s the thought of plenty of bettors doing their wagering on Polymarket. They anticipate someone big is going to die in the fourth installment of the MCU Spider-Man series of films.

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Zendaya, who plays MJ, an on again/off again love interest of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man – and his real-life wife – has been an oddly popular choice to die in the next blockbuster.

Though Zendaya is being traded at 37% to meet her demise, she is not the betting favorite. That would be the character of Mac Gargan/Scorpion played by actor Michael Mando. 40% of the Polymarket action sees Scorpion meeting his fate. Mando originally appeared as Scorpion in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and reprises the role this summer. In Homecoming, Scorpion was captured by Spider-Man and then arrested.

Will Mac Gargan die in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

If a main character other than MJ or Scorpion breaths their last breath, popular choices are Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, Bruce Banner/Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, portrayed by Marvin Jones III, and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher.

All the characters trail Leeds percentagewise as the character most likely to perish, though none is trading at less than 25%. At this point, it’s a toss-up. About the only safe bet is that Peter Parker will still be breathing by the end of the movie. Without the star of the Big Screen, the Spider-Man franchise would be no more.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day began last August and wrapped in December. It’s the first film in MCU’s Spider-Man series since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Brand New Day is slated to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 31. At that point, we’ll have our answer to who, if anyone, has met their match within the Spider-Verse.

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