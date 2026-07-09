Speculators Think Zendaya’s Character Dies in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Zendaya’s on-screen life has taken a dark turn in recent months. And if speculators across Polymarket are correct, it’s about to get even darker.

As fans of Euphoria already know …

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*Here comes a spoiler alert!*

Zendaya’s character, Rue, died in the series finale in late May of this year. Rue was the show’s main character, and she battled addiction throughout the series’ three seasons, ultimately losing her life to an accidental overdose.

Her character in the Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe, Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, has no such issues throughout the first three Spider-Man MCU films. MJ’s biggest challenges are with finding and losing love.

In the fourth installment of the film series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day — set to hit theaters in late July — MJ may have more than just heartache to deal with this time around.

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Polymarket bettors seem to think this is the end of the line for MJ. 37% of the site’s bettors are wagering that MJ will die in this summer’s installment of Spider-Man. Of the seven characters being wagered on: Peter Parker, MJ, Ned Leeds, Frank Castle, Bruce Banner, Mac Gargan, and Lonnie Lincoln, only Leeds, Lincoln and Gargan are trading at a higher percentage than Zendaya’s MJ. And none are trading at more than 2% higher than MJ.

Will Michelle "MJ" Jones die in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Unsurprisingly, Holland’s Peter Parker character is trading at a 0% likelihood to be killed off. And that makes sense … no Spider-Man would mean no more Spider-Man movies. That’s not happening.

If the 37% that are wagering on MJ’s demise are right, Zendaya’s characters will have been killed off arguably HBO’s biggest show of the year and summer’s likely biggest blockbuster in a span of only two months.

Additionally, Zendaya and husband Tom Holland, who were married earlier this year, will no longer be able to share an on-screen and off-screen romance at the same time. Or at least not in the realm of any additional Spider-Man releases.

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