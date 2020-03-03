'F9': Ben Stiller Speaks out About Report He's in New 'Fast & Furious' Movie

A rumor has been going around that Ben Stiller will be cast in the upcoming Fast and Furious. It turns out that it's nothing more than that as the actor took to social media to shut down the report.

Page Six was the first to suggest that Stiller would have a role in F9. He went on Twitter and denied the report.

"Reports of my Fast and Furiosness are greatly exaggerated," Stiller wrote. "Meaning not at all true, sadly. Though I wish them well with the franchise. Fingers crossed it takes off."

F9 will be debuting on May 22 and starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez. This will be Cena's first appearance in the series. He recently talked with Collider about the experience and how thrilling filming was on set.

“Dude, that one [F9] was awesome in many respects because this is a franchise, like a legacy franchise," he began. "The cast in that movie has essentially been working together for 20 years. It is a family environment and it is one that the world views as their family as well. They’re into the storyline, they’re into the characters, and they’re into this 20-year, eight- installment narrative that, in a lot of cases, [is defining]. This is a lot of what you’re known for in entertainment and what people come to expect.”

Vin Diesel spoke with Total Film about what fans of the series can expect with the new installment. Cena's character, Jakob, will be the antagonist and the one that Diesel and company will be up against.

"The theme that we’ve been playing with up until this point has been the family that you create with people from all walks of life, the family that is not blood," Diesel explained. "What makes the story of Fast 9 so fascinating is how that altruistic concept could neglect the family defined by blood. That’s where this story goes."

The Fast and the Furious saga first kicked off in 2001. The success of the first movie led to seven more adaptations and a spin-off movie. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw came out in August of 2019 and starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, who reprised their roles from the main series. Another spin-off is in the works as is another installment of the main series, which is set to release in April of 2021 with Justin Lin serving as director.